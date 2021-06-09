Crash in Pinellas Park sends 5 to hospital

Officers said an SUV hit a tree in the median of 49th Street.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the SUV they were in crashed into a tree, Pinellas Park police said.

The crash has both directions of 49th Street near J&D Auto Repair and Phil's Auto Repair shut down, according to police. Officers said the streets will be closed for several hours while they investigate.

Drivers are being diverted at 94th Avenue and 86th Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.