Police: 1 person dead, another hurt in Pinellas Park shooting

No arrests have been made yet, but police say the public is not in danger.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One person is dead and another person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a Pinellas Park apartment complex, local police said in a news release.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Boardwalk Apartments, located at 6401 102nd Ave in Pinellas Park. Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department said one person died as a result of the shooting.

Another person was taken to the hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds. Police did not provide details on who was shot or if they knew who the suspected shooter is.