'We are grateful to the customers': Pinellas Park Walmart location to close in March

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Walmart in Pinellas Park will be closing after the location reportedly didn't perform as well as leaders hoped.

In an email to 10 Tampa Bay, Walmart's Communications Director Brian Little explained the decision to close the Walmart, located at 6900 US Highway 19 North, came after a careful and thoughtful review process.

The store will be closed to the public by Friday, March. 10, and employees will be eligible for transfer.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," the email read in part.

With nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S., Little says some locations don't meet financial expectations – with the Pinellas Park store being one of them.

The decision to close is based on several factors – including historic and current financial performance but not store leadership and associates.

"We hope that the 71 associates at the store will want to continue their career with Walmart by transferring to another nearby store," Little wrote in the email.

There are seven Walmart Supercenters and five Neighborhood Markets in and around Pinellas Park.