Pinellas County considers changing school start time to deal with bus driver shortage

Starting at 8:30 a.m. or later could have a positive impact on students' health, according to health experts.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — If your student goes to school in Pinellas County, there’s a chance the bus time could change. The district is considering new start and end times for the fall because of bus route changes.

Pinellas is not the only district facing a school bus driver shortage. Back in January, Pasco County Schools started some classes earlier and others later to ensure kids could get to school on time. The district was short dozens of drivers so kids were chronically late . Now, drivers have a three-hour window to run four routes instead of three routes over the course of two hours.

School officials say they'll make tweaks and reevaluate over the summer.



Across the country, school districts are re-evaluating their start times. That's because most school districts start before 8:30 am. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends middle and high schools start later than that to give kids the opportunity to get the sleep that they need, which is a minimum of 8 hours.

Studies show if they're well-rested, students will do better in class too. They pay attention more and get better grades.