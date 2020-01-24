ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in St. Petersburg.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said no deputies were hurt in the shooting.
The investigating is taking place at 22nd Avenue South at 36th Street South.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Detectives: Woman charged with human trafficking after forcing teen to take drugs, have sex for money
- New Florida State Fair foods: Peanut butter ramen burger, jalapeno ice cream, Oreo funnel cake sandwich
- President Trump aims to remove waterway protections, aiding developers
- Florida Supreme Court rules death sentences no longer need unanimous jury votes
- Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever before to midnight
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter