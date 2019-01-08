CLEARWATER, Fla. — Update: Clearwater police say Shabrina Crump was found in Clearwater.

Previous: The Clearwater Police Department says they need your help finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police said Shabrina Crump was reported missing by her family and friends Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

