CLEARWATER, Fla. — Update: Clearwater police say Shabrina Crump was found in Clearwater.
Previous: The Clearwater Police Department says they need your help finding a missing 21-year-old woman.
Police said Shabrina Crump was reported missing by her family and friends Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
