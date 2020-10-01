January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Saturday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
That’s why the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is training drivers to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
It’s all part of a new program they’ve launched called “The Eyes of the City.” With safety in mind, bus drivers will be looking for signs of a person being disoriented or confused or showing signs of mental or physical abuse.
There’s even new signage on the bus encouraging riders to say something if they see something. Those words are also written in Spanish.
The program is part of a partnership with the Department of Transportation, Truckers Against Human Trafficking and the Department of Homeland Security.
Organizer Addy Rodriguez says PSTA bus drivers often go above and beyond to help riders. She calls them anonymous heroes.
“We have video and audio in every single bus and that’s how we noticed they are always doing more than they are supposed to do. They are always assisting people. It doesn’t matter what is the reason,” she said.
Florida ranks third in the U.S. for human trafficking behind California and Texas. Authorities say traffickers sometimes use public transportation to move victims.
According to the Polaris Project, there are between 100,000 and 300,000 sex trafficking victims under the age of 18 in the U.S. per year.
The Eyes of the City was created in May of 2019 and as of today, a total of 78 staff members have been trained through this program.
Bus operators meet two to three times per month to receive an updated overview of information. The next class will be Saturday.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Armed man upset with ex-girlfriend leads to 3-county incident, MacDill AFB lockdown
- Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian on Bayshore Boulevard charged
- 'Devil horns' sunrise photo is leaving the internet in awe
- Toilet paper robot will deliver a fresh roll when you're stranded
- Bill would ban people under 21 from having cellphones
- Lakeland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on the way to work
- FDOT to install suicide prevention barrier on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- House votes to restrict President Trump's power to strike Iran
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter