Pinellas County

Rapper Rod Wave hosts $25,000 gas giveaway in St. Pete

Lines of cars wrapped the Sunoco gas station with drivers ready for a free tank on the St. Pete rapper.
Credit: Tony Rig

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete-native and rapper Rod Wave brought out lines of cars at a local gas station as the rapper donated $25,000 worth of free gasoline Saturday afternoon.

It started when the rapper, whose name is Rodarius Green, spent $100 on a tank of gas, himself, and called out the high gas prices in an Instagram story, iHeart Media said in a report. In an effort to help his hometown, the "Rags2Riches" rapper said he planned to give away $25,000 worth of gas at noon, April 9, at the Sunoco gas station on 34th Street. 

His manager, Dee Lane, also posted a flyer for the event on her Instagram account.

Saturday afternoon, cars were lined up and people were outside of the gas station waiting for a full tank on Rod Wave. 

The rapper is known for his hip-hop and R&B sound with hit songs "Green Light" and "Rags2Riches." 

