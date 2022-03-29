Rapper Rod Wave hosts $25,000 gas giveaway in St. Pete

It started when the rapper, whose name is Rodarius Green, spent $100 on a tank of gas, himself, and called out the high gas prices in an Instagram story, iHeart Media said in a report. In an effort to help his hometown, the "Rags2Riches" rapper said he planned to give away $25,000 worth of gas at noon, April 9, at the Sunoco gas station on 34th Street.