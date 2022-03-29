Rapper Rod Wave hosts $25,000 gas giveaway in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete-native and rapper Rod Wave brought out lines of cars at a local gas station as the rapper donated $25,000 worth of free gasoline Saturday afternoon.
It started when the rapper, whose name is Rodarius Green, spent $100 on a tank of gas, himself, and called out the high gas prices in an Instagram story, iHeart Media said in a report. In an effort to help his hometown, the "Rags2Riches" rapper said he planned to give away $25,000 worth of gas at noon, April 9, at the Sunoco gas station on 34th Street.
His manager, Dee Lane, also posted a flyer for the event on her Instagram account.
Saturday afternoon, cars were lined up and people were outside of the gas station waiting for a full tank on Rod Wave.
The rapper is known for his hip-hop and R&B sound with hit songs "Green Light" and "Rags2Riches."