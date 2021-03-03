Police: 'Severe' crash shuts down portion of road in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police say a "severe" crash has closed the northbound lanes of Grand Avenue just north of Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas Park.
Officers say the road will remain closed for several hours.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route if driving in that area.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
