PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- Look up and watch out, it's a shark out of water!

Anyone can take a look at a cloud and come up with a zillion different ideas of what it might look like. This one is obvious, and there's only one correct response: That's totally a shark!

Rachael Huggins-Gonzalez took a picture of the shark cloud hanging out Sunday over Pinellas Park.

The cloud creature's fin is clearly seen on the left, leading up to its trunk and pectoral fin. Its dorsal fin appears slightly up top, with a faint eyeball on its right.

There were no other plankton-like clouds out ahead of it for its food.

