Silver Alert issued for endangered, missing man

He was reportedly last seen on Friday in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an endangered and missing 80-year-old man.

Randolph Walton has a medical history with a condition that could possibly make him disoriented, police report.

Investigators say they believe Walton may be lost and traveling near the Jacksonville area in a 2018 red Chevy Colorado.