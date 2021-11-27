x
Pinellas County

Silver Alert issued for endangered, missing man

He was reportedly last seen on Friday in St. Petersburg.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an endangered and missing 80-year-old man.

Randolph Walton has a medical history with a condition that could possibly make him disoriented, police report.

He was reportedly last seen on Friday in St. Pete.

Investigators say they believe Walton may be lost and traveling near the Jacksonville area in a 2018 red Chevy Colorado.

Anyone with information on where Randolph Walton may be, contact the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

