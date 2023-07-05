x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Pilot not hurt after small plane crashes at Clearwater Airpark

City leaders explain the crash happened just after noon.
Credit: City of Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A small plane crashed Wednesday at Clearwater Airpark prompting rescue crews and police to respond.

In a news release, city leaders explain the crash happened just after noon.

While taking off, the engine appeared to lose power while 200 feet in the air, the release explains.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt. He reportedly refused medical treatment on scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

No other information has been released, at this time. 

More Videos

In Other News

FWC BUI enforcement will be on the waterways this July 4th

Before You Leave, Check This Out