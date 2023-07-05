Pilot not hurt after small plane crashes at Clearwater Airpark

City leaders explain the crash happened just after noon.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A small plane crashed Wednesday at Clearwater Airpark prompting rescue crews and police to respond.

In a news release, city leaders explain the crash happened just after noon.

While taking off, the engine appeared to lose power while 200 feet in the air, the release explains.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt. He reportedly refused medical treatment on scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.