Pinellas County

Building evacuated after explosion at St. Pete apartment complex

All other apartments in the building have been evacuated as a safety precaution.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Twelve apartments have been evacuated after an explosion occurred inside one of them, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers say the explosion happened just after 3 p.m. at Alta Mar at Broadwater in the 3900 block of 34th Terrace Street.

Due to the explosion, the entire building was evacuated as a precaution while crews work to determine the cause. Tampa police's bomb squad has been called in to clear the scene and ensure a safe return for residents. 

According to a press release, everyone inside the apartment left after the explosion. Police are working to determine if anyone was injured in the blast.

