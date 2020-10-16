x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

St. Pete street shut down as officers investigate deadly crash

Police have 66th Street at 34th Avenue North closed in both directions to traffic.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg police officers are investigating what led up to a deadly crash between a car and a person.

Officers say the car hit the person on 66th Street at 34th Avenue North just before 10 p.m.

That person died at the scene, according to a release. 

The driver is said to be cooperating with investigators who have 66th Street at 34th Avenue North closed in both directions to traffic.

No other information was readily available. The investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter