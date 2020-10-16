St. Pete street shut down as officers investigate deadly crash

Police have 66th Street at 34th Avenue North closed in both directions to traffic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg police officers are investigating what led up to a deadly crash between a car and a person.

Officers say the car hit the person on 66th Street at 34th Avenue North just before 10 p.m.

That person died at the scene, according to a release.

The driver is said to be cooperating with investigators who have 66th Street at 34th Avenue North closed in both directions to traffic.

No other information was readily available. The investigation is ongoing.

