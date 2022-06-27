St. Pete home catches fire after being struck by lightning

There were no reported injuries to anyone inside of the home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Smoke was seen coming from a house in St. Petersburg at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday after it was struck by lightning, fire officials say.

St. Pete Fire and Rescue responded to the home located on 23rd Avenue North and discovered a small fire in the attic.

The homeowner told 10 Tampa Bay they heard a loud bang, the house shook and the power went out at the time of the lightning strike. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and say the situation is under control.

