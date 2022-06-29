Mayor Welch to make 'major announcement' on redevelopment of Tropicana Field

It has come down to two developers in the bidding to redevelop the Trop: Sugar Hill Community Partners and JMA Ventures.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mayor Ken Welch is slated to make a major announcement on the redevelopment process of the Tropicana Field site.

Since Welch took office this year he has made it clear the redevelopment of Tropicana Field was a high priority. It has come down to two developers in the bidding to redevelop the Trop: Sugar Hill Community Partners and JMA Ventures.

Midtown Developers plans to design and build 1,000 low and moderate-income green-certified units for people to call home. The project includes 30 blocks of new development that are predominately housing. It would also include a new transit hub, hotel, conference center and dog park.

On the other hand, Sugar Hill has been endorsed by the NAACP. The developer plans, with and without a stadium, that 50 percent of the housing will be affordable or workforce level. Sugar Hill also proposed a 1.1 million square-foot convention center with a 500-room hotel. Their plans also call for a regional marine science center and a farmer's market.

It was just last month when a group of local Black faith leaders gathered in St. Petersburg to support Sugar Hill Community Partners as the developer of the stadium project. Pastor Brian Brown said Sugar Hill is "the right and only choice" of a developer to support the Black community that was negatively affected by Tropicana Field and create opportunities for all St. Pete residents — not just those who can afford to keep up.

That starts with honoring the Black neighborhood that was displaced when the Trop was first built in the 1980s.

The pastors said they support Welch and believe he will make the right decision in choosing a development plan that will provide affordable housing, community and business opportunities.

Their decision to endorse Sugar Hill differs from Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman who, back in December, announced that Midtown Development would be selected to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site. However, Welch has not finalized the redevelopment plan or sided with a developer.

Welch said in May that he hopes to make a decision by June 30. The mayor also said he's demanding equity for the displaced Gas Plant neighborhood in any redevelopment plan.

The proposed announcement for Wednesday doesn't come far after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said it's time to make a decision about the future Tampa Bay Rays stadium as the lease with Tropicana Field is set to expire after the 2027 season.

Welch released a statement then, in response, stating the city of St. Petersburg leaders remains optimistic about reaching a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding their future in St. Pete.

As far as if the Rays have any interest in returning to the table in Tropicana Field's redevelopment plan, a spokesperson for the organization said Tuesday, "we will not be commenting at this time."