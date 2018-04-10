ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old mother and her young son.

Police say the mother, Sydney Wyatt, was staying with her grandmother at a home in St. Petersburg. Wyatt borrowed her grandmother's car around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, according to police.

Officers found the car abandoned with the baby car seat inside and Johnson's items around 4 a.m. Thursday in Pinellas Park.

Future Johnson, 1, has short blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Police say Wyatt has several tattoos, including:

The letter "S" on her left her left ring finger

The word "rusty" on her left chest by her collarbone

The word "Future" on her right chest by her collarbone

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

