ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot, and the car he was in crashed into a garage.

St. Petersburg police said it happened Thursday night on 38th Street South near 38th Avenue South.

The man was the only person hurt. He was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. And, there was no immediate word on the shooter.

Investigators said they would release more information as it became available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter