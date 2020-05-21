St. Pete Pride cancels all 2020 in-person events

Mayor Rick Kriseman stressed that Pride is more than just the events, it's about celebrating each other.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After hoping to postpone St. Pete Pride events, organizers and the city of St. Petersburg had to make the difficult decision to cancel all 2020 in-person events.

The reason to cancel? The level of uncertainty and "lack of clear guidance" from experts regarding the coronavirus and its future impact. Organizer say they wanted to put the health and safety of the community first.

"While I am saddened by the cancellation of this year’s St Pete Pride, I respect the decision made by the event's organizers given the inability to plan such events in the face of this unprecedented uncertainty. Our shared focus and most important job is public safety. St Pete Pride certainly recognizes this," St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman wrote. "St Pete Pride is one of the best and biggest LGBTQ+ events in the nation and will certainly outlast any challenges that come its way."

The mayor is working with St. Pete Pride and other organizations to find ways to still celebrate pride month this year. He also stressed that Pride is more than just the events, it's celebrating each other.

"I hope that all residents of St. Pete remember that while we may be separated due to COVID-19, we are never alone and that we should continue to embrace and celebrate our LGBTQ residents and allies every day for their efforts in helping the sun to shine so brightly on us here in St. Pete," Kriseman wrote.

Any sponsorships, registrations, and advertisements will automatically carry over to 2021 Pride celebrations.