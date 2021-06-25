x
Man killed in shooting at St. Petersburg motel

Officers received reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Friday.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a St. Petersburg motel.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Friday at the Landmark Motel.

Benjamin Goff, 41, was shot and suffered critical injuries, according to police. A short time later, police said Goff died in one of the rooms of the motel.

Officers closed 20th Avenue N. from 4th and 5th streets for several hours.

Authorities have not released information on any possible leads about a shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

