Man killed in shooting at St. Petersburg motel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a St. Petersburg motel.
According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Friday at the Landmark Motel.
Benjamin Goff, 41, was shot and suffered critical injuries, according to police. A short time later, police said Goff died in one of the rooms of the motel.
Officers closed 20th Avenue N. from 4th and 5th streets for several hours.
Authorities have not released information on any possible leads about a shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Number of people dead in Surfside building collapse rises to 4; 159 remain missing
- Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd
- Jury spares convicted murderer Ronnie Oneal III, recommends life sentence
- 54-year-old mother identified as one of the people killed in Surfside condo collapse
- Do or die: Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders go head to head in Game 7
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter