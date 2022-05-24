St. Petersburg hopes more 'garage apartments' can help fix its housing crisis — so what are they?

Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU, zoning may be coming to more neighborhoods.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is looking for innovative ways to address what some call a housing crisis.

One idea the city council is getting ready to consider is clearing the way for the creation of more Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs. You might know them better as "mother-in-law suites" or "garage apartments."

The city is considering expanding ADU zoning into more neighborhoods, allowing more owners to turn those detached properties into rental units.

Right now, about 30,000 homes in St. Pete qualify. The zoning changes would expand that by close to 50%.

“The supply is limited so we have to address that by reviewing our zoning regulations and seeing where there might be opportunities to make changes that still can protect the character and the look and feel of this city,” said Elizabeth Abernethy, the city's planning and development director.

The city says it’s working on numerous solutions simultaneously to try to address the affordability issue.