St. Petersburg passes antisemitism resolution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city leaders have voted in favor of a resolution more clearly defining antisemitism.

As the number of such incidents rises in Florida and the Tampa Bay region, supporters say it's important to have a more standardized definition to help fight against it.

Council members present unanimously passed the resolution to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.

“You can't solve a problem until you’ve defined the problem,” Michael Igel with the Florida Holocaust Museum said. “This defines the problem.”

Supporters say recognizing a more standardized definition will help identify, measure, monitor and eventually combat acts of antisemitism.

Some raised questions about whether adopting the resolution would signal support for Israeli political policy or inadvertently insinuate bigotry.

“I have concerns about accepting this working definition as it stands. Again, I know what it's like to be falsely accused of being an antisemite and considered a hater based upon disagreements with dominant narratives and challenging the status quo,” Councilman John Muhammad, who walked out of the meeting before the vote was taken, said. “The broad definition could also have a chilling effect on our community members who might fear repercussions of expressing opinions that are not intended to be hateful but may be misconstrued at such."

But supporters point to antisemitic incidents on the rise in Central Florida, including neo-Nazi demonstrations in Tampa and Orlando, antisemitic literature in neighborhoods from Sarasota through Tampa and even St. Petersburg's own Florida Holocaust Museum, defaced in recent months.

“Some of this material is frankly – it’s horrific,” Councilmember Lisset Hanewicz said.

This past weekend, a St. Petersburg synagogue received a bomb threat that forced police to clear the building during a religious service.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, in 2020 crimes against the Jewish community accounted for 80 percent of the religiously motivated incidents in Florida.

“Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of the ever-increasing number of anti-somatic events incidents around our stay calm around our country and around the world,” Eric Passman, who spoke in favor of the resolution, said.

City leaders say that adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism clarifies what crimes fall into that category and will allow law enforcement to take proper action.

The resolution, which is non-binding, takes effect immediately.