ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed when two cars crashed and moved onto the curb near downtown St. Petersburg.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Street N near 3rd Avenue, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police say a person standing on the curb was hit by the cars as they crashed.
Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Street is closed at 4th Avenue N as police conduct an investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Florida man handed out marijuana 'because it was Christmas'
- Pasco sheriff: Brothers ran drug trafficking, money laundering operation
- New law would let families put cameras in nursing home rooms
- Severe rain, flash flooding closes Fort Lauderdale-International Airport
- Semi-truck crashes into Florida's historic Desert Inn
- 3-year-old killed in crash
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter