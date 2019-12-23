ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed when two cars crashed and moved onto the curb near downtown St. Petersburg.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Street N near 3rd Avenue, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say a person standing on the curb was hit by the cars as they crashed.

Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Street is closed at 4th Avenue N as police conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

