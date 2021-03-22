Car kills pedestrian before crashing into St. Pete office building, police say

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A car crashed into a pedestrian, then ran off the road and hit an office building Monday afternoon in St. Petersburg.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on 4th Street N., between 89th Avenue N. and 90th Avenue N.

Police say the Subaru Impreza was heading south when it hit the man, who died at the scene. The car then hit a building on the west side of the road.

The woman driving the Subaru was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. An investigation is underway.

The southbound lanes of 4th Street N., between 89th Avenue N. and 91st Avenue N., will be closed for several hours.

