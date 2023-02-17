3,100 experiencing power outages in St. Petersburg

Duke Energy expects power to be restored at around 1 a.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A widespread power outage in St. Petersburg is impacting more than 3,000 customers Friday night.

As of 10:30 p.m., 3,169 households were without power. The outages were first reported at around 8:50 p.m., according to the Duke Energy outages map. "Extreme weather" in or near the area is believed to be the cause of the outage.

The impacted area includes the Barcley Estates and Winston Park neighborhoods toward the western edge of St. Petersburg into Pinellas Park.

Neighbors who are experiencing the outage can expect power to be restored at around 1 a.m.

Light showers are moving in! Rain will be short-lived but winds stay breezy as temperatures fall tonight/overnight. @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/hHSD3TTxfv — Natalie Ferrari WTSP (@NatalieWTSP) February 18, 2023