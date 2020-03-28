ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Although many local restaurants were forced to closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Atwater’s Best BBQ & Soul Food is stepping up and giving back to the community with free meals.

The south St. Petersburg restaurant is offering breakfast and lunch to kids who need it during this tough time.

"We gave out probably 500 meals so far, possibly more," said Eric Atwater.

Eric is one of nine children who took over the restaurant after his parents passed away. They bought the restaurant back in 1977. Although, it has been in the community since 1952 under another name.

"My parents built the Atwater's business on feeding people. They taught us to give. They taught us to work," Eric said.

Eric said as long as his community needs the help, he will offer it.

"We're going to feed the kids today. We're going to feed the kids tomorrow. We are going to feed them as long as they are hungry and we are going to keep helping people," said Eric.

The St. Petersburg Youth Farm, which is a student program at the Enoch D. Davis Center, is also helping by donating pre-packaged meals.

Atwater’s Best BBQ & Soul Food is closed on Tuesdays but is open every other day of the week. They offer fresh meals for kids from noon to 1:30 p.m. When available, they offer the pre-packaged meals until 5 p.m. or whenever they run out. The restaurant is located at 895 22nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

