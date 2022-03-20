St. Pete police search for answers after woman shot, dropped off at emergency room dies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police detectives say they are trying to piece together what led up to a woman being shot and dropped off early Sunday morning at an emergency room.
The woman, 25-year-old Tytaquisha Pearson, was dropped off around 1:30 a.m. at the emergency room with gunshot wounds, police say.
She died from her injuries hours later, a release said.
Detectives say they are actively searching for the location of the shooting and working to determine what happened.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780. You can also send your tips in by texting SPPD and your tip to TIP411.