St. Pete police search for answers after woman shot, dropped off at emergency room dies

Detectives are searching for where the shooting happened and need the public's help.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police detectives say they are trying to piece together what led up to a woman being shot and dropped off early Sunday morning at an emergency room.

The woman, 25-year-old Tytaquisha Pearson, was dropped off around 1:30 a.m. at the emergency room with gunshot wounds, police say.

She died from her injuries hours later, a release said.

Detectives say they are actively searching for the location of the shooting and working to determine what happened.