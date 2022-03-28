19-year-old killed in St. Petersburg shooting

A search is ongoing for the person who shot him, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are needing more information to help them figure out who shot and killed a 19-year-old man overnight.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Monday to the area of 50th Avenue North and 4th Street North on a report of a person shot, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

The man, later identified as Trent Krystoff, was found outside with a gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and later was pronounced dead.

At this time, law enforcement says they do not have anyone in custody.