19-year-old killed in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are needing more information to help them figure out who shot and killed a 19-year-old man overnight.
Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Monday to the area of 50th Avenue North and 4th Street North on a report of a person shot, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
The man, later identified as Trent Krystoff, was found outside with a gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and later was pronounced dead.
At this time, law enforcement says they do not have anyone in custody.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and a tip to TIP411.