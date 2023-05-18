St. Petersburg student wins 'Doodle for Google' contest for Florida

The student's drawing is now moving on to the national round.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg student won a contest with Google for the state and is now moving on to the national level.

In a news release, leaders from Google explain students across the U.S. were asked back in January to submit their ideas for the 15th annual Doodle for Google contest.

This year, the technology company invited K-12 students to answer the prompt "I am grateful for..." through their arts.

This year Iman Haddouche-Miranda, a home-schooled student from St. Pete is the 2023 Florida State Winner. They were selected from the 4th-5th grade age group among tens of thousands of submissions.

Now after winning on a state level, Haddouche-Miranda now moves on to compete nationally. People can vote here for the winner.

The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. They'll also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization.

"We were amazed by the submissions we received. Across ages, students showcased what they appreciate most in thoughtful and intentional ways," leaders from Google explain in the release. "Young artists shared a range of things they are grateful for including spending time in nature, reading books, taking part in creative hobbies, and spending time with their communities.

"Given the challenging nature of the past few years, we were really inspired to see the many ways students have been nurturing their spirits and facing the opportunities and challenges that every day brings."

Haddouche-Miranda's response to the prompt said:

"I am grateful for my community that nourishes me. I was bullied so much in school that my mom has to homeschool me. My mom found a community that understands my unique abilities.

Our community programs have given me opportunities to discover who I can be, and at the same time I can be who I am."