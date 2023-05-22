3 students at Safety Harbor Middle School 'not feeling well' after ingesting unknown substance

"The students are receiving medical treatment based on the wishes of families," Pinellas County Schools said.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Three students at Safety Harbor Middle School in Pinellas County received medical treatment after ingesting an "unknown substance" Monday at school.

According to a Pinellas County School spokesperson, the three students reported not feeling well and all three felt similar symptoms. Staff at Safety Harbor Middle School located on 1st Avenue North called 911 after the three admitted to ingesting something.

In addition, the school resource officer and school administrators are investigating the situation. At this time, neither school officials nor law enforcement know what the unknown substance was that the students consumed.