x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Injuries reported in boating accident near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Foggy conditions made it difficult to navigate the area.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people are said to be hurt following a boating accident near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

It happened early Saturday a couple of miles off the bridge in southern Pinellas County, authorities said.

County fire rescue, the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to the passengers. It's not immediately known what led up to the accident nor the extent of any injuries.

A dense fog advisory was in effect for much of the morning, making it difficult to navigate the area.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter