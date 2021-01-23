Injuries reported in boating accident near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Foggy conditions made it difficult to navigate the area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people are said to be hurt following a boating accident near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

It happened early Saturday a couple of miles off the bridge in southern Pinellas County, authorities said.

County fire rescue, the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to the passengers. It's not immediately known what led up to the accident nor the extent of any injuries.

A dense fog advisory was in effect for much of the morning, making it difficult to navigate the area.