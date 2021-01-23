Injuries reported in boating accident near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people are said to be hurt following a boating accident near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
It happened early Saturday a couple of miles off the bridge in southern Pinellas County, authorities said.
County fire rescue, the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to the passengers. It's not immediately known what led up to the accident nor the extent of any injuries.
A dense fog advisory was in effect for much of the morning, making it difficult to navigate the area.
- Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies at 87
- What you should and shouldn't do after getting your COVID-19 vaccine
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
- Trump Senate impeachment trial begins week of Feb. 8
- Approximately 150 National Guard members deployed to DC test positive for COVID-19
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter