Body found near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a body found near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
St. Petersburg police officers responded to the rest area on the north side of the bridge, where firefighters had been working to put out a fire, according to a police department news release.
The body was found after the fire was put out.
More information is expected later.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
