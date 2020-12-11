x
Tarpon Springs community cleans up after Tropical Storm Eta

Locals in the Greek tourist town were relieved Thursday to wake up to minimal damage and very little flooding.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — People living in Tarpon Springs were preparing for the worst as Tropical Storm Eta roared through.

10 Tampa Bay covered conditions along the coastal community over the course of 30 hours as they barricaded stores, braced for impact, and then emerged to assess the damage Thursday.

But, people were smiling Thursday morning because they’ve seen a lot worse over the years.

Heather Bennett and the team at Spongeorama Cruise Lines were removing a door and sweeping up some shattered glass.

The storm partially ripped off the door to their restaurant. They decided to take it completely off until they could make proper repairs.

Inside the gift shop, part of the ceiling caved in. There are still big puddles of water.

"Some glass, couple signs fell, couple doors ripped off at the restaurant, but we’re cleaning it up best we can," said Bennett.

Tarpon Springs city workers were out as soon as the sun came up. They could be seen picking up branches and palm tree debris. By noon, crews were pretty much through with clean up, and businesses were open for lunch.

