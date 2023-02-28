Police: Tarpon Springs woman runs over boyfriend

Officers said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

A woman is behind bars and her boyfriend is in the hospital after Tarpon Springs police said she ran him over overnight Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.

Police said they were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the area near the intersection of Curlew Place and Carlton Road.

Officers said preliminary information into this crash revealed the woman was driving a 2019 Toyota pick-up truck and ran over her boyfriend who was riding a 2021 Indian Motorcycle.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital and is listed in "stable" condition, according to police. The woman was arrested for DUI.