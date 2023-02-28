Police: Tarpon Springs woman runs over boyfriend

A woman is behind bars and her boyfriend is in the hospital after Tarpon Springs police said she ran him over overnight Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.
Police said they were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the area near the intersection of Curlew Place and Carlton Road.
Officers said preliminary information into this crash revealed the woman was driving a 2019 Toyota pick-up truck and ran over her boyfriend who was riding a 2021 Indian Motorcycle.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The boyfriend was taken to the hospital and is listed in "stable" condition, according to police. The woman was arrested for DUI.
Police said they are still investigating what happened. Anyone who may have seen the crash or the two vehicles prior to the crash is asked to contact Tarpon Spring Police Officer Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.