Tarpon Springs doctor suspended for performing abortion procedures without training, state says

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs doctor was suspended for one year after the Florida Department of Health says he performed abortions on patients — something he was not trained or educated on how to do.

The Florida Board of Medicine voted on the action against Dr. Christopher Saputa at Friday’s meeting; the state wanted to see even more of a punishment, however.

An attorney for the Florida Department of Health asked for a full revocation of Saputa’s medical license, saying that two women nearly died after he performed abortions on them. The procedures happened back in 2022 at a northwest Florida abortion clinic.

Saputa’s primary practice is in Tarpon Springs, but DOH argued he went up to a clinic and performed high-risk termination procedures. The agency says he didn’t have the training whatsoever.

Kristen Summers is the chief legal counsel for the Florida Department of Health and argued to the board, "Despite not being competent to perform these procedures, the respondent did so at American Family Planning and two patients in this case - because of respondents lack of skill and his lack of knowledge regarding issues related to OB/gyn procedures."