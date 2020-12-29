How to watch Tarpon Springs annual Epiphany celebration this year

he 115th annual Epiphany celebration will happen in Tarpon Spring on Jan. 6, 2021.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Editor's note: The photo attached to this story is from the 114th annual Epiphany celebration last year.

The 115th annual Epiphany celebration will happen in Tarpon Spring on Jan. 6, 2021. But, some major changes are coming to the event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A maximum of 250 people will be allowed inside the church for the celebration and everyone inside will have to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Additionally, the procession to the blessing of the bayou and casting of the cross will be "significantly" scaled down to only include the divers, dignitaries and the clergy, according to a news release.

And while the event's "traditional time" is still being honored this year, the Cathedral says it has agreed to forego its Glendi Celebration.

Only two family members of each diver will be allowed to view the event in a separate viewing area.

Spectators who are "vulnerable" and "the elderly" as encouraged to view the services online via the website.

Here is a list of other changes made this year: