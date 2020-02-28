ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a Feb. 8 crash that killed two teen girls.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Erinasha Jones was arrested Thursday on two charges of vehicular homicide. The teens who died were 16-year-old Jiana Minaya and 17-year-old Keeoshia Edwards.

FHP said neither Minaya nor Edwards was wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say Jones was.

Troopers say Jones and the two teens were driving northbound on Interstate 275 near the 22nd Avenue North exit. A truck was traveling northbound in the center lane.

Jones tried to change lanes to get on the exit ramp, but swerved into the truck's path, according to FHP. The passenger side of Jones' car hit the driver's side of the truck.

Troopers said Jones' car rotated across the interstate and onto the shoulder of the exit ramp before hitting two trees. The two teen passengers in Jones' car were taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Two men in the pickup truck were a 38-year-old Bradenton man and a 33-year-old man from Palmetto. They were not hurt. FHP said they both were wearing seatbelts.

RELATED: 2 teen girls killed, another hurt in crash on I-275

FDOT

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter