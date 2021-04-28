Troopers: 14-year-old girl hit on US-19 while trying to catch PSTA bus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a van while trying to cross U.S. 19 on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the teen was stuck around 6:30 a.m. while walking westbound across U.S. 19 in an attempt to reach a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus so she could get to school.
The accident occurred in the area of 50th Avenue North. According to a press release, the teen entered the path of the van when she was struck.
FHP did not specify the girl's injuries or if she was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the van is reported to have been uninjured in the accident.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tips to get your resume through applicant tracking systems
- Florida White Castle set to open next week
- USF virologist Dr. Teng weighs in on safety around kids visiting vaccinated grandparents
- Thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys this week
- CDC relaxes guidelines for wearing masks outdoors
- Turnout low as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter