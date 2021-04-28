Troopers: 14-year-old girl hit on US-19 while trying to catch PSTA bus

FHP says the girl was attempting to reach the bus to get to school.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a van while trying to cross U.S. 19 on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the teen was stuck around 6:30 a.m. while walking westbound across U.S. 19 in an attempt to reach a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus so she could get to school.

The accident occurred in the area of 50th Avenue North. According to a press release, the teen entered the path of the van when she was struck.

FHP did not specify the girl's injuries or if she was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the van is reported to have been uninjured in the accident.