15-year-old boy shot, killed in St. Petersburg; police investigating

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The shooting death of a teenage boy in St. Petersburg prompted a police investigation Saturday afternoon.

St. Pete police said the call of a person shot came in just after 4:30 p.m. at a home near 12th Avenue South and 43rd Street South in the Childs Park neighborhood.

The teen was visiting the home, a St. Petersburg police spokesperson tells 10 Tampa Bay. He was rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital after the shooting where he later died, according to authorities.

Detectives are there now trying to determine how it happened. Police said there's no reason to believe there is a threat to the public. No arrests have been announced in the investigation.