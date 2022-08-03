USCG transports 2 people to hospital after boat crashes in McKay Bay

The two people were reportedly taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Petersburg assisted two people in a boat crash near McKay Bay on Tuesday.

Sector St. Pete command center watchstanders were alerted of a 18-foot boat colliding with a concrete piling at the 41 Bridge in McKay Bay, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Boats with the Coast Guard and Hillsborough County Fire Department rescue crews arrived at the scene to help the people get off the boat.

“The Coast Guard urges boaters to check the weather before navigating to ensure the weather conditions are suitable to operate the vessel,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Jennings said, Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg coxswain. “Not only should people verify the weather, it is also important for mariners to know their vessel's limitations when operating to avoid unfortunate situations.”

A rescue crew on a 45-foot response boat was reportedly able to safely transport the two people to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.