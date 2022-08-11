Coast Guard suspends search for missing doctor from Naples

The Coast Guard reportedly searched an area of about 13,100 square miles over 100 hours.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it suspended the search for a missing 49-year-old Naples doctor on Sunday.

Chaundre Cross went missing while at sea on Wednesday, and crews covered an area of about 13,100 square miles over 100 hours, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The initial investigation was begun by watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center on Wednesday and they found Cross' "Vitamin Sea" boat 16 miles south of Sanibel Island on Thursday, the news release said.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” Capt. Michael Kahle said, commander of Sector St. Petersburg. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

Cross is a cancer doctor with offices in Bonita Springs and Naples, according to WINK-TV. Employees at Genesis care told the station in a statement that "we, of course, are concerned for the well-being of Dr. Cross."