Indian Rocks woman scammed with Walmart Visa gift card

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — An Indian Rocks woman is sharing how she got scammed out of $270 dollars.

Patricia Shields purchased a Walmart Visa gift card in early July. She says after checking out, she drove her normal 10-15 minutes-drive home.

When she arrived home to register the card and check the balance, it came back as $0.00.

How could this be?

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers will copy gift card information, including the pin. Then, when an unsuspecting customer purchases and activates the card, it's immediately drained of all funds.

The transactions on the card showed as three separate transactions, all to 'PENNYUS.SHOP.'

For Shields, that $270 makes the difference in paying necessary bills.

"It means a lot to me," she said, "It was paying my bill by car insurance and on a fixed income."

Shields said she called both Walmart and Visa, hoping to get her dollars back, but has yet to have any luck.

"I've got different answers over and over again," she said.

According to the BBB, it's often very difficult to get your money back in scams like this. Shields disputed the charges with Visa, but they denied her dispute.

"They sent me it and they declined my refund saying that I authorized it," Shields said.

Before purchasing a gift card online, BBB recommends the following tips: