TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a water main break has caused flooding, which has forced 1st Street East to close early this morning.

The sheriff’s office said the 12-inch water main break at 200 107th Ave. hasn’t flooded any businesses or homes in the area.

Utilty customers on Treasure Island and south to Tierra Verde will experience lower than normal water pressure this morning as crews work to repair the main. No boil water notice is in place at this time.

Authorities are looking into what caused the water main break.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

A water main break on the beach side of Treasure Island Causeway has all WB lands closed. Not affecting businesses or homes at this time. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/yrfajPIngs — Deborah Whiteside (@newsphotogdeb) August 15, 2018

