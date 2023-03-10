250th Florida Wawa opens in St. Petersburg

The company announced all customers will have the chance to enjoy free coffee from March 9 to March 19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 250th Wawa in Florida opened its doors early Thursday morning with fresh coffee and a grand opening ceremony in St. Petersburg.

In honor of this historic milestone, customers were greeted with free coffee of any size, a community toast and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location on 5390 66th St. N., a news release said.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

“Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment, and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community!”