ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Flushable wipes might not be so flushable, according to officials with Pinellas County Utilities. They say the popular hygiene items are causing clogs and backups in the sewer systems.

Officials say even products marketed as “flushable” can cause problems for the pipes, which are not built to handle the thicker material the wipes are made of.

The best solution is to throw the wipes in the trash.

For more, please check out the full report on 10News This Evening.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter