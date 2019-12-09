ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Flushable wipes might not be so flushable, according to officials with Pinellas County Utilities. They say the popular hygiene items are causing clogs and backups in the sewer systems.
Officials say even products marketed as “flushable” can cause problems for the pipes, which are not built to handle the thicker material the wipes are made of.
The best solution is to throw the wipes in the trash.
For more, please check out the full report on 10News This Evening.
What other people are reading right now:
- Video: Restaurant uses hose to spray 10News reporter with water during health inspection questions
- Invest95-L could be a rainmaker for parts of Florida this weekend
- Florida Man Radio debuts in Orlando
- Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week
- Police: 5 people hurt, one person arrested after stabbing in Tallahassee
- 'It looked like an apocalypse': Couple survives Dorian in Bahamas
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter