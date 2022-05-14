Woman on bike hit by car in Pinellas Trail, faces life-threatening injuries, police say

St. Pete Police say the 56-year-old bicyclist entered the roadway and crashed into the front passenger side fender of the car.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says a 56-year-old woman was hit by a car shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday as she was crossing 22nd Ave. North at the Pinellas Trail from north to south on her bike.

The driver was in a Nissan Rogue and was heading eastbound on 22nd Ave. South.

Police say the woman entered the roadway and crashed into the front passenger side fender of the car as it drove by.

She was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.