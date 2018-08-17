LARGO, Fla. – The Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead inside of a travel trailer late Thursday night.

The sheriff's office received a call around 11:14 p.m. from the home on West Rena Drive near Ulmerton Road.

Deputies have not released the woman’s identity or information on how she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

