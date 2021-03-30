Woman taken to hospital following shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.
It happened Tuesday evening in the area of 18th Avenue S. and 23rd Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
More details are expected as they become available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Doctors say vaccine passports make sense to limit spread of COVID-19
- 'It moved fast:' UK variant now causing most COVID-19 cases in Florida, doctor says
- Derek Chauvin trial: 4th teen eyewitness testifies about George Floyd's death at Derek Chauvin trial
- NYT: Rep. Matt Gaetz said to be under investigation for possible sexual relationship with teen
- Study finds high levels of carcinogen in some hand sanitizer brands
- Church transformed into luxury home up for sale in St. Petersburg
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter