Pinellas County

Woman taken to hospital following shooting in St. Petersburg

Her injuries are said to be serious.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.

It happened Tuesday evening in the area of 18th Avenue S. and 23rd Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

More details are expected as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

