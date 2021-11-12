Pilot survives when small plane goes down into Tampa Bay

It's unclear if the pilot was injured.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pilot was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night after a small plane went down into Tampa Bay.

The plane landed in the water about a mile south of MacDill Air Force Base, according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson.

A helicopter was launched, and a small boat rescue crew responded to the scene. The Coast Guard says they are taking the pilot back to land.

Officials say the plane is submerged and that plans are being formulated for its removal.

It's unclear if the pilot was injured when the plane went down.