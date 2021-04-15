x
Plane lands safely next to Polk Parkway, eastbound lanes to close

The Lakeland Police Department says both the pilot and passenger are safe.
Credit: Lakeland Police Department

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department says a plane has landed safely on the grass shoulder of the Polk Parkway near Exit 4.

Police say both the pilot and passenger are safe, and there are no injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Polk Parkway are set to close to remove the plane with a trailer, according to police. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

